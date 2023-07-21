Beats Studio Pro now available to buy

The Beats Studio Pro has launched to the public with a $349 price tag.

Rumors about the Pro version surfaced early this year, and now consumers can get their hands on the latest Beats Studio product. Instead of being an in-ear device, the Pro is an over-the-ear headphone with notable features such as Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancelling. The Beats Studio Pro is similar to the Studio3 headphones, with metal sliders and leather ear cushions set in lightweight material.

Spatial audio comes in the form of dynamic head tracking, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos. Tuning requires a connected iPhone with TrueDepth camera. Furthermore, the latest Beats headphones support ‘Hey Siri’, one-touch pairing, and the Find My network. Battery life has been boosted- a full charge offers a listening time of up to 40 hours with the Transparency and ANC off, or 24 hours with both features enabled. Color options for the headphone include black, navy, sandstone, and deep brown.