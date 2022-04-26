The Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones drop all-time low

The new Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones have just dropped to an all-time low. The headphones originally cost $349.95, while Amazon is giving them away for just $199. Therefore, those who are interested in purchasing these best selling headphones will save $149 (that is 43% off).

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 is a high-end pair of headphones that was first released in October 2016. They are the successor to the Beats Studio 2.0 and were designed by Apple Inc. The headphones have noise cancellation, which makes them ideal for use in noisy environments, and a battery life of up to 22 hours.

They are also compatible with Apple’s W1 chip, which allows for easy pairing with Apple devices. The Beats Studio3 is available in six different colors: black, white, red, blue, gray, and pink.

The Beats Studio3 has received mostly positive reviews. Critics have praised the headphones for their noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. However, some reviewers have criticized it for its high price tag.

Overall, they are a high-quality pair of headphones that is ideal for use in noisy environments. If you are looking for a pair of headphones with great sound quality and noise cancellation, then this is a good option to consider.