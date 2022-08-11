Beats taps Kim Kardashian for neutral Beats Fit Pro ad campaign

Beats by Dre has partnered up with entrepreneur and influencer Kim Kardashian to promote the new Beats Fit Pro models in neutral colors.

The Apple subsidiary will be working with Kim on a new ad campaign for the new Beats Fit Pro headphones, which come in three muted and earthy colorways- Earth, Dune and Moon.

Kim mentioned that she wanted to break the idea that headphones need to have color to make a statement. The entrepreneur also mentioned that the collaboration is ‘special’ as Beats is a popular brand that showcases individuality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS6X0q4Nsws

Beats also uploaded a video with Kim saying that she had an artist paint the headphones in neutral tones before showing the samples. Other than the new colors, the new Beats Fit Pro headphones will feature Spatial Audio support, Active Noise Cancellation and flexible wingtips.

The new Beats Fit Pro launches August 16 and will retail for $199.99.