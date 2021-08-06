Become More Productive and Save $44 on an Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad

The iPad as a tablet is already an incredible device, but attach an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard and you take it one step further. If you’re looking to get a more portable laptop replacement you can spring for an official Smart Keyboard. Today, it’s down to just $114.97 from its original price of $159 on Amazon.

Pairing the Smart Keyboard to your iPad won’t take a minute, and it doubles as a lightweight cover when not in use. If you have an iPad 8th gen or 7th gen, an iPad Air 3rd gen or an iPad Pro 10.5 inch and need a full size keyboard that you can bring with you, then this is it. Typing on a Smart Keyboard offers a premium experience like no other, and you can be sure that the keys and material lasts a long time.

For those who are interested, keep in mind that the case only covers the front and not the back. Still, it does the job of typing up emails, articles, term papers and presentations a snap. Buy the $44 off Smart Keyboard for your iPad today!