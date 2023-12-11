Beeper Mini app shut down by Apple

Messaging app Beeper Mini has been shut down, notably, its ability to receive and send iMessages.

Beeper Mini is an Android app that allows users to receive and send Apple-formatted messages. The way it works is by intercepting the platform protocol via push notification and letting the servers think that it’s an Apple device. The developers say that the process doesn’t compromise user privacy or encryption, and that no other people can see the content and conversation.

Apple recently sent a press release on news websites saying that the app posed susceptibility issues with phishing and metadata exposure, and that the app used fake credentials to trick Apple servers. The Cupertino-based company said that it emphasizes user security and privacy and will continue to protect its users in the future.

Eric Migicovsky, Beeper CEO said he’s willing to send the app code to The Verge for review and cooperate with Apple for the feature to go live again.