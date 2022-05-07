Behind the scenes interview video of Apple Fitness+ service revealed

A famous YouTuber by the handle ‘iJustine’ has uploaded a video of a ‘behind the scenes’ look at Apple’s fitness platform.

Justine Ezarik shared the video on her official YouTube channel and revealed a closer look at the Apple Fitness+ studio which is located in Santa Monica, CA. She also interviewed fitness head Jay Blahnik and several Fitness+ trainers.

British GQ did a tour of the studio and interviewed Jeff Williams and Blahnik. The publication said that the 23,000 sq ft building had numerous lighting rigs and aerial camera rails, and robots to help in the production process.

Apple Fitness+ launched December 2020 and features workout and meditation videos across categories such as dancing, core exercise, treadmill running, strength, HIIT, cycling, rowing, yoga and mindful cooldown.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month and can be accessed via Apple TV+, iPad and iPhone’s Fitness app. New content are added every week.