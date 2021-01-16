Belkin issues recall on Portable Wireless Charger

Accessory maker Belkin has sent out a recall notice regarding its Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition due to shock and fire hazards, which was issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The wireless charger product has been on display in Apple Stores and on Apple.com. Belkin reports that the issue with the charger lies with a defective power supply unit which can lead to overheating and malfunction. The company reports that there haven’t been any property damage or injuries so far, and other wireless charger products are largely unaffected.

A full refund will be given to those who bought the Boost Charger Portable Wireless Charger + Stand. Belkin recommends owners to immediately stop using the charger and contact them for instructions on how to get their money back.

The Boost Charger Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition costs $80 and was sold by Apple from July to October 2020.