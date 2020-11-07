The Belkin Magsafe car mount is now available

Third-party maker Belkin has committed to producing a line of MagSafe-compatible accessories to go with the iPhone 12 models.

Today, Belkin has made its car vent mount pro with MagSafe available to buy on Apple’s official website. Shipping time is estimated to go for about 3 to 4 weeks.

The new iPhone 12 lineup has a new technology called MagSafe, essentially a ring of magnets at the back of the device. The Cupertino-based company has also mentioned that they will be providing their own line of MagSafe accessories such as wireless chargers and cases.

Belkin is one of the 3rd party companies looking to offer iPhone 12 owners MagSafe accessories. One of those is the Belkin Magsafe car mount, a ‘safe, convenient, and stylish way’ to use the smartphone while driving.

Belkin has also announced a 3 in 1 wireless charger for MagSafe supported devices. It’s an ultra-fast and convenient charging component that can provide 15W of power.