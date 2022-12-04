Belkin releases AirPods cleaning kit to remove debris and wax build-up

Third-party company Belkin has recently launched a cleaning kit that removes dirt and wax build-up off the Apple AirPods. The AirPods Cleaning Kit consists of a cleaning gel, a microfiber cloth, a softening solution for earwax, and a cleaning brush.

The kit is designed to work with all three AirPods models (AirPods 1, 2, and 3) and has small quantities of the cleaning solutions. Belkin says that the dirt and debris build-up in the earphones can affect sound quality and that the kit can clean up to 99% of materials that clog the AirPods.

Since the AirPods do not have silicone tips that can serve as a shield against debris, earwax can easily block the sound from the drivers. Belkin recommends using the kit to clean up the AirPods, saying that the solution won’t damage Apple’s earphones in any way.

The Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit is now available to purchase for $14.99. This is a convenient and affordable option for AirPods users who want to ensure their earphones are always clean and working at their best.