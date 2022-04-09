Belkin’s Extra Long MagSafe Wireless Charging Puck is Just $25

Need a reliable and lengthy charging device for your iPhone? Go with a trusted brand such as Belkin. Today, the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Puck is down to just $24.72 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

An extra-long cable solves most travel charger problems and allows you to sit or lie down conveniently while charging and using your phone. iPhones get up to 7.5 watts of wireless juicing, while Android devices can get up to 15 watts. Since it attaches via magnet you can easily connect and disconnect as needed.

The Belkin charging puck folds neatly and is very portable, which means you can bring it with you on vacations, trips and outdoor camping. There’s even a LED indicator to show if you’re charging your smartphone correctly, if there’s a foreign object in-between or if the magnets aren’t aligned.

Grab the $5 discounted Belkin MagSafe-compatible Charging Puck today!