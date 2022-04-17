Belkin’s handy MagSafe charger with Kickstand is now only $50.99

By Samantha Wiley
Belkin’s portable MagSafe puck charger is both convenient and has several functions for iPhone users.

Belkin’s Handy MagSafe Charger with Kickstand

Today, the 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger is down to just $50.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon- just tick the on-page coupon and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

A kickstand in a MagSafe charger is a stroke of genius. You won’t have to rely on other accessories to prop up your smartphone in landscape mode and can enjoy viewing content, such as videos, calls and browsing on sites via hands-free mode. Once you’re done you can push the stand back and store the charger for later use.

What’s notable is the generous 6.6 feet of braided cable that’s sure to last a while, and a slim profile that makes it ultra portable. Wireless charging of up to 15W is supported for both iPhone 12 and 13.

Grab the 15% off Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger with Kickstand today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
