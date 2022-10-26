Belkin’s Kickstand MagSafe Charger is 26% Off

Belkin is a household brand when it comes to iPhone accessories. Today, the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand is down to just $63.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Charge your iPhone and compatible devices wirelessly and without the hassle of wires. MagSafe is a new technology that eliminates having to find the ‘sweet spot’, so you can just place your iPhone near the charger and it will carry a charge. On iPhone 12 and 13 models you can get up to 15W of power.

The charger also acts as a stable kickstand so you can browse, watch videos or have your iPhone on standby. Included is a braided cable and USB-C power adapter so you won’t have to buy another item for it to work. The branded charging accessory is made to last a lifetime and can endure daily wear and tear well.

Buy the discounted Belkin Kickstand MagSafe Charger for only $63.99 today!