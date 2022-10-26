Belkin’s Kickstand MagSafe Charger is 26% Off

Belkin is a household brand when it comes to iPhone accessories. Today, the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand is down to just $63.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

Belkin’s Kickstand MagSafe Charger
Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger (PSU Included), Made for MagSafe, 15W Fast Charging Pad with Kick Stand and 6.6ft Long Braided Cable, Compatible with iPhone 13 and 12, Pro, Max, Mini - White Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger (PSU Included), Made for MagSafe, 15W Fast Charging Pad with Kick... $79.99 $63.99 Buy on Amazon

Charge your iPhone and compatible devices wirelessly and without the hassle of wires. MagSafe is a new technology that eliminates having to find the ‘sweet spot’, so you can just place your iPhone near the charger and it will carry a charge. On iPhone 12 and 13 models you can get up to 15W of power.

The charger also acts as a stable kickstand so you can browse, watch videos or have your iPhone on standby. Included is a braided cable and USB-C power adapter so you won’t have to buy another item for it to work. The branded charging accessory is made to last a lifetime and can endure daily wear and tear well.

Buy the discounted Belkin Kickstand MagSafe Charger for only $63.99 today!

