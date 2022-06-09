Belkin’s MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger is 20% Off

Cable length is an important aspect for those who don’t want to get stuck hanging around a wall socket while waiting for their iPhones to charge.

Today, you can get the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger with 6 Feet Extra Long Cable for only $22.39, down nearly $8 off from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

The extra length should come in handy when you need to prop up your smartphone on a table, or when you want to sit or lie somewhere comfortable.

The magnetic attachment is seamless and allows you to use your iPhone without the cable getting in the way. A built-in LED light tells you whether the device is charging or not. iPhones get a maximum 7.5W with a 20W USB-C wall adapter.

Belkin’s wireless charger is made for travelling and can be stored in a bag or purse. Don’t get caught without one and buy it at a discounted price today!