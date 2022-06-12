Belkin’s Multifunctional MagSafe Charger Drops Nearly $15 Off

By Samantha Wiley
News

Having an all-in-one charger for all your Apple kit eliminates unwanted clutter and lets you be more productive.

Belkin’s Multifunctional MagSafe Charger

Today, the Belkin MagSafe 3 in 1 Fast Wireless Charger is down to just $136.50 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Belkin gives you a convenient way to charge all your Apple devices simultaneously and at one central location.

Your Apple Watch 7 gets a charging boost, while your AirPods and iPhone get MagSafe charging seamlessly and without having to connect a cable. The flat and compact design is great for travelling or when you want a minimalist charger for your tech.

Belkin is kind enough to include a meter-long cable and an AC wall adapter so you can immediately use it right out of the box.

When you need a charge, just put the supported device on top and it will start immediately. Get the Belkin MagSafe 3 in 1 Fast Wireless Charger at $14.50 off today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.