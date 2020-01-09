Belkin’s stylish charging dock for your iPhone and Apple Watch is $20 Off

We wholeheartedly agree that clutter can be distracting. When your iPhone looks lost in your desk and your Apple Watch isn’t propped up while charging, you’ll need a Belkin Powerhouse Charge Dock to take care of the mess.

Good news is, the Powerhouse Dock is now only $79.99, down $20 from its original price of $100 on Amazon. Because it’s made by Belkin, you can expect top-notch quality and build material. Available in black or white, it can simultaneously charge both your iPhone and Watch via Lightning connector and magnetic charging module.

The charging dock is compatible with the new iPhone 11 lineup and older models that have Lightning ports. Plus, the Versa case dial ensures you’d get a Lightning connection every time. It’s also MFi-certified which guarantees safe and reliable operation.

Clear up the mess of cables on your desk and enjoy a nifty discount by getting the Belkin Powerhouse Charging Dock today!