Belkin’s Ultra Mobile MagSafe Wireless Charger with 2-Meter Cable is $8 Off

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

MagSafe chargers are replacing traditional wired chargers mainly because they’re more convenient and do the same thing, which is keep your devices juiced up so you can do more.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger

Today, you can enjoy the convenience and save $8 with the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger, which is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $28 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger (Power Supply Not Included) Compatible with MagSafe with 2M (6ft) Extra-Long Cable Qi Charging Pad for iPhone 13, 12, Pro, Pro Max, Mini, Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger (Power Supply Not Included) Compatible with MagSafe with 2M (6ft)... $27.99 Buy on Amazon

Belkin’s wireless charger is unobtrusive and meant to be in the background whether you choose to use your iPhone while it’s charging. Aligned strong magnets ensure a solid hold and takes away having to work with a cable.

The 2 meter, or 6 foot long cable allows you extreme flexibility regardless of wall outlet position. Also, there’s an LED indicator to determine if you’re charging or if there’s blockage.

Afterwards, stashing the MagSafe wireless charger is a matter of rolling up the cable and putting it in your bag. At $8 off, there’s no better time than now to get the discounted Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.