Belkin’s Ultra Mobile MagSafe Wireless Charger with 2-Meter Cable is $8 Off

MagSafe chargers are replacing traditional wired chargers mainly because they’re more convenient and do the same thing, which is keep your devices juiced up so you can do more.

Today, you can enjoy the convenience and save $8 with the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger, which is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $28 on Amazon.

Belkin’s wireless charger is unobtrusive and meant to be in the background whether you choose to use your iPhone while it’s charging. Aligned strong magnets ensure a solid hold and takes away having to work with a cable.

The 2 meter, or 6 foot long cable allows you extreme flexibility regardless of wall outlet position. Also, there’s an LED indicator to determine if you’re charging or if there’s blockage.

Afterwards, stashing the MagSafe wireless charger is a matter of rolling up the cable and putting it in your bag. At $8 off, there’s no better time than now to get the discounted Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger.