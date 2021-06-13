BenQ GS2 Wireless Mini Portable Projector is on Sale at 13% Off

Amazon has the Mini BenQ GS2 Projector with Airplay 2 support and bluetooth speaker functionality on sale for $520.11, down from its usual price of $599.

The GS2 projector is built for family entertainment. You can install apps for streaming and simply cast and play on your smart tv. With Airplay 2, you can conveniently beam content right from your Mac or iPhone. You can also connect the projector to an Apple TV using the HDMI port. Adjust the projector hinge, let the projector autofocus and watch in 1080p.

Compact and portable without any wires to untangle, movie night can be set up anywhere. Create a cinema outdoors or just chill on the couch at home as you stream your favorite series. The rugged design with protection against drops and splash proof qualities make the BenQ GS2 mini projector a durable choice.

Get the GS2 mini wireless projector today and enjoy $78 savings!