Best Buy Lively Health & Safety Services now on Apple Watch

Best Buy Health has implemented a service program called ‘Lively Health and Safety Services’ on the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users can now sign up for Lively services directly on the smartwatch platform. The hardware requirement is an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, as well as a Lively Health & Safety plan subscription. As an added bonus, those who sign up for a 2-year Preferred Health & Safety contract can take $150 off a new Apple Watch SE purchase or $200 off a new Apple Watch Series 6 through Best Buy.

The Lively app allows users to call a trained Urgent Response agent for non-emergency and emergency situations on the smartwatch without needing the iPhone. Furthermore, access to a board-certified doctor or registered nurse can be had without having to set an appointment.

Downloading the GreatCall Link app allows family members and friends information as to when the user called Urgent Response and provides the senior’s location, daily activity and battery life.