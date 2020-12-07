Best games made for Apple devices in 2020

Apple released a list of the best apps and games created for its slew of devices. The company says that it has judged these apps and games based on quality, innovativeness, usability, and design. In this article, we will cover the games Apple has included in its list of “best games” of 2020.

Genshin Impact – iPhone Game of the Year

Created by miHoYo, a video game development and animation studio based out of Shanghai, China. Genshin Impact is the company’s first ever “open-world” game. The company was founded by three university students of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2012. miHoYo reportedly employs over 1,500 people at the moment.

Legends of Runeterra – iPad Game of the Year

Created by Riot Games, the subsidiary company of the multinational Chinese company Tencent. Legends of Runeterra is a card based strategy game. Riot Games is based in West Los Angeles, California. It is into development and publishing of video games, and also organizes esports tournaments.

Disco Elysium – Mac Game of the Year

Created by ZA/UM, a video game developer based out of Tallinn, Estonia. Disco Elysium is a role-playing game set in a city which is recovering from a war. ZA/UM was founded in 2016. The game Disco Elysium gives players a chance to “Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being” in the company’s own words.

Dandara Trials of Fear – Apple TV Game of the Year

Developed by Long Hat House and published by Raw Fury, Dandara is a single player 2D platformer. Dandara sets out to change the world in which the oppressed people are about to be completely erased from the world.

Sneaky Sasquatch – Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Developed by RAC7, Sneaky Sasquatch is a fun game, described by many as “light-hearted” and “adorable”.