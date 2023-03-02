    Beta testers receive macOS 13.3 and iOS 16.4 Rapid Security response update

    Samantha Wiley
    Apple has sent out a Rapid Security Response update to macOS 13.3 and iOS 16.4 beta testers.

    Rapid Security Response updates are used to quickly fill in security vulnerabilities as they’re discovered. The 16.4(a) version is the first to be released for the Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.4 platforms. One notable difference between beta RSRs and public ones is that beta testers can go back to a previous macOS or iOS version, whereas public updates may only be reversed if the last version hasn’t been signed off.

    On software notes, Apple said that the update ‘provides important security fixes’ and recommends all beta testers to install it. For details on the content, users can tap or click on the link to an online support document. The update can be downloaded by going into the device’s Settings on iOS, and in General for macOS Ventura.

