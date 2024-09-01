News

Beta version of Apple Intelligence comes without a region lock

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

The latest macOS Sequoia, iPadOS, and iOS 18 beta versions reveal that Apple Intelligence is not region-locked in the US alone.

Advertisements

macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 beta no longer have a US restriction for Apple Intelligence, and instead only need the user to set the language to US English for access. Previously, the beta updates required users to set Siri language to the US in order to see Apple Intelligence, as well as change the language and the device’s region to the same country. In the latest release notes, it said that the requirement has been eliminated, and thus calendar formatting, temperature, and measurement systems will not need to be changed.

Apple Intelligence

macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 users can gain Apple Intelligence access by setting their preferred languages to English (US) in Settings, General, and Language & Region.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple said to invest in OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Select LG smart TVs to have a 3-Month Apple TV+ Offer
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB Wi-Fi is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Alexa
Alexa to get a boost from Claude AI
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A slew of new games heading to the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Sports app
iOS Lock Screen now supports more Sports app features
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pros
M4-Powered MacBook Pros mass production begins
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max to have 12GB memory
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple releases new Safari Technology Preview 202
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?