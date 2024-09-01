Beta version of Apple Intelligence comes without a region lock

The latest macOS Sequoia, iPadOS, and iOS 18 beta versions reveal that Apple Intelligence is not region-locked in the US alone.

macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 beta no longer have a US restriction for Apple Intelligence, and instead only need the user to set the language to US English for access. Previously, the beta updates required users to set Siri language to the US in order to see Apple Intelligence, as well as change the language and the device’s region to the same country. In the latest release notes, it said that the requirement has been eliminated, and thus calendar formatting, temperature, and measurement systems will not need to be changed.

macOS Sequoia 15.1, iPadOS 18.1, and iOS 18.1 users can gain Apple Intelligence access by setting their preferred languages to English (US) in Settings, General, and Language & Region.