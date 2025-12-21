Better Image Generation Capabilities and Apple Music Integration Coming to ChatGPT

Multiple features were added by OpenAI to ChatGPT, rolling out support for image generation and Apple Music. Support for app integrations was added earlier this year to ChatGPT, and the addition of Apple Music will allow ChatGPT to suggest playlists and music based on the user’s listening history.

Other than support for Apple Music, OpenAI improved the capabilities for image generation for ChatGPT. Creating images is about 4x faster and it now allows for accurate edits while keeping the details of the image intact. The company announced that ChatGPT can edit the particular details you want and keep elements in the photo consistent and can perform blending, transposing, subtracting, and adding to create more realistic images from real photos.

The update was recently rolled out to users of ChatGPT as a built-in Images experiences, with the functionality allowing the AI to compete against Nano Banana, the new image generator from Google.