Bezos’ iPhone hacked despite its security features, reports WaPo

Apple touts that its phones, tablets, and laptops are the most secure in the industry, largely thanks to the fact that it creates both the hardware and the software. However, The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reports that Apple’s claims may not always be true.



In an alleged hacking incident, Jeff Bezos’ personal data was leaked to the press. It’s still unclear as to what exactly happened. However, The Washington Post, appears to have some idea as to how the whole thing unfolded. The news publishing agency reported last week that Bezos received an infected WhatsApp message which was able to pull data from Bezos’ phone.



According to The Washington Post, some security researchers argue that iPhone’s security defense systems are extremely difficult to breach but once breached, the attackers can hide in plain sight and go unnoticed. We do not know how true these allegations are and we suggest you take this news with a grain of salt for now.



Who is to be blamed?

The news piece from The Washington Post goes on to suggest that Apple uses a “secretive” approach to identifying and fixing the security flaws it finds. As a result, there is no clarity as to how Apple does what it does and the security community has begun debating it.



“A lot of Apple security is amazing and really benefits the average user, but once you’re a target of an advanced adversary or three letter agency, the advanced security of these devices can be used against you,” says Patrick Wardle, who worked for the NSA (National Security Agency) and now works for a Minneapolis based software company named Jamf as a principal security researcher.



Neither Apple nor Amazon spokesperson commented on the issue of Bezos’ phone being hacked and personal data being leaked, reports The Washington Post.

