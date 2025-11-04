News

Big Gains Received By AAPL 

By Samantha Wiley
Big Gains Received By AAPL

The shares of Apple’s fourth quarter earnings have made rounds on the internet where the stock increased to $284.40, the third time it has happened in 15 years and the first time it climbed to such a high percent. The AAPL closed before the after-hours of trading at $271.40. This has sparked newfound confidence in investors in the company.


Earnings per share went up to $1.85, a 13% increase, and a $102.5 billion revenue for the quarter of September, which increased by 8% compared to last year. The ecosystem of the company is doing better than most expected, as confirmed by the report and stated by analysts.

Big Gains Received By AAPL

Quarter records for September were achieved by Apple for both Services and iPhones, where the iPhone 17 models that were released this year had very strong demand in various regions. iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Pay and App Store were responsible for most of the quarterly growth of the company.


