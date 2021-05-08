Apple orders a ten-episode dramedy starring Billy Crudup

Apple is set to produce a new comedy drama TV series starring Billy Crudup. It will reportedly be a ten episode series with each episode being half hour long. The title of the show is “Hello Tomorrow!” and Crudup is from the “The Morning Show” cast gang – he’s basically part of the Apple TV+ family now.

The upcoming Apple Original will reportedly be set in a “retro-future” world. The story is centered on a group of salesmen selling a timeshare plot on the Moon (lunar timeshares), according to the Hollywood news site Deadline. Crudup plays the role of an ambitious salesman who is also talented Jack.

Jack’s faith in having a brighter future, acts as an inspiration to his coworkers. His faith helps revitalize his customers who are desperate, adds Deadline. However, his faith “threatens” to leave him hanging in a very dangerous state – in the same dream that powers him.

From notable film makers

The show “Hello Tomorrow!” is written by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Jensen is known for working on Bloodline, This Is Not A Robbery, and 30 for 30. The show is being directed by Jonathan Entwistle known for the popular Netflix series The End of the F***ing World.

Amit Bhalla, Lucas Jansen, Jonathan Entwistle also serve as the executive producers of the upcoming Apple TV+ show. The lead actor Crudup also serves as an executive producer of the show. The show is being produced by MRC Television which also has other shows in the pipeline for the iPhone maker.

A series titled Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss is set to hit Apple TV+ in the future. It is being created by the same MRC Television and it also has a limited series titled The Shrink Next Door in the works.

Crudup is also set to reprise his role in the second season of The Morning Show as Cory Ellison.