Bing AI Chatbot added to iOS SwiftKey app

Microsoft has come up with a new update for its iOS SwiftKey app, adding the Bing AI chatbot into the keyboard app.

The new Bing AI integration is made up of three components- Tone, Chat, and Search. Users can search the internet without having to leave the SwiftKey app, with Bing answering questions and queries. The ‘chat’ option allows users to check something online while still in a conversation with a friend, for instance.

The ‘Tone’ feature is a bit niftier, as the AI works as a reword text and editor to fit text into its desired tone. Microsoft says that the feature can be helpful for those who want help with nuances of a new language, or for those who want to have a more formal tone in their work emails.

To see the new features, iOS SwiftKey users can update their keyboard app to the latest version via the App Store.