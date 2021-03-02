Black ‘Hometown’ photographers featured on latest shot on iPhone video

Apple has recently released a new Shot on iPhone video highlighting black photographers and featuring their work and photos taken in their own locales.

The Cupertino-based company introduced ‘Hometown’ as part of its program for Black History Month. Apple collaborated with photographers in the US who took photos with their iPhone 12 Pro.

The video, titled ‘Hometown – Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans’ is 5 minutes long and features Julien James in Washington, DC; Lauren Woods in Charlotte, NC; Gabriella Angotti-Jones in Los Angeles, CA and Lawrence Agyei in Chicago, IL. Phillip Youmans is the director, who holds the record as the youngest Tribeca Film Festival winner.

In the video the photographers talk about their influences, hopes and background. The images in the video can be viewed on Apple’s official Instagram feed and website.

‘Hometown – Shot on iPhone by Phillip Youmans’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.