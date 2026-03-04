News

Blender iPad App Development Stopped

By Samantha Wiley
Development for the Blender iPad App has been stopped as they shift their sights and priority to Android. Blender unveiled that they were developing an app for their iPad with a version for the iPad Pro first.


There is no specific reason for the stopped development, but a reply to a comment was offering to help with the project. The developer of Blender, Dalai Felinto, replied that the team will be prioritizing developing it for Android tablets.

Blender revealed a tech demo live in Vancouver during SIGGRAPH in the fall for the iPad. There is optimism that the project for iPad is not dead completely and will continue at some point in the future. Blender offers a 3D Creation open source suite for 3D rendering developers to use on the iPad or Android devices. You can install Blender build for Macs with Apple Silicone from the website of Blender.


