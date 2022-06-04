Blizzard gives away ‘Adventurer’s Pack Premium’ to Backbone one Diablo Immortal players

Game company Blizzard is giving a reward for Backbone One users with an in-game reward when they play Diablo Immortal with the controller.

The company’s newest mobile game, ‘Diablo Immortal’ has recently launched June 2 on Android and iOS platforms. It’s a free to play game set within the Diablo universe, particularly between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. Today, Blizzard has announced that Backbone One players can get an in-game unlock worth $10 for free.

Aside from receiving ‘Adventurer’s Pack Premium’ at no added cost, Blizzard also mentioned that gameplay for those who are using the Backbone One is optimized, with the title providing an experience based on the controller’s many features.

‘Diablo Immortal’ can be played using the mobile phone’s touchscreen or with a third party gamepad. Aside from Backbone One controller support, iPhone and iPad users can connect various branded controllers, such as the DualShock 4 to their devices to play.