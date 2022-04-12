Payments firm Block might be making an NFC reader stand for the iPad

Payments firm Block is expected to release an iPad stand that will have NFC payment capabilities.

An internal file image within Square’s app revealed that the company is working on a third-generation product called ‘Square Stand’, which offers support for the iPad and can be linked to a card reader. The new stand is believed to be better than its predecessors in that it will offer both physical and NFC card reader support.

Technical details and specifications are yet to be announced, but when the product is launched it will make integrating with iPad more convenient, merchant-wise. An external card reader is all that’s needed to sell products and have it recorded on a digital ledger.

Block has yet to announce the stand but it might launch soon. The iPad will be the ideal system for selling, registering, managing and as a payment terminal for merchants once the product is released.