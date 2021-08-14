BlueJeans Telehealth gains Apple Health support

Virtual care system BlueJeans Telehealth has recently announced that Apple Health data can be integrated into its system soon.

The app will allow patients to share health data obtained from the Apple Health app, including falls, mobility, ECG readings, heart rate and more during telehealth appointments.

BlueJeans aims to simulate the experience of clinical teams working with patients on-site, and the Apple Health integration is a step in that direction.

Moreover, app users can control which of the health data they wish to share through an encrypted transmission. Healthcare providers will have more information to work with for a more accurate diagnosis.

Data can be shared on pre-visits or televisit tile sessions. Once the BlueJeans Telehealth app is synced with Apple Health data the provider can access, interact and expand the obtained information, which allows them to highlight data and observe trends.

BlueJeans is HIPAA-accredited and works primarily through teleconferencing the healthcare specialist and the patient. The app is available to download at the App Store.