Bluetooth 6.0 is now available

The latest protocol for Bluetooth connection was recently launched, with a feature that could help make tracking much easier.

Bluetooth 6.0 has a notable feature called ‘Channel Sounding’, which allows for ‘true distance awareness’ in future Bluetooth-enabled devices. The company promised ‘centimeter-level accuracy over considerable distances’, which means it will benefit item trackers and the devices connected to them. Apple has a similar function in Precision Finding within the Find My app, leveraging Ultra Wideband technology for pinpointing locations of lost items. Precision Finding is available on the iPhone 11 models and up with a connection to a 2nd-generation AirPods Pro case or AirTag.

In theory, Apple can combine both Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth 6.0 for a better Precision Finding process. Bluetooth 6.0 can work similarly to Precision Finding in devices that do not have the chip, including other devices and the Siri Remote, for instance.