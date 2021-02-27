BLUETTI Launches the EP500, a Solar Battery with Super Wattage Capacity for Intensive Off-Grid Solutions

BLUETTI has established itself as a reputable brand in the green energy industry, with an eye towards reliability and cutting edge power solutions.

Currently, BLUETTI has a range of medium- to small-sized portable power stations available to the public. Recently, the company has turned its attention to developing large-capacity solar batteries for high-powered applications.

2020 was a notable milestone for BLUETTI- they have succeeded in creating an energy storage solution that effectively replaces traditional gasoline generators. The AC200 was an absolute beast, featuring a built-in MPPT controller that can take an impressive 700w solar input, 1700-watt battery capacity, 2000w rated inverter and a comprehensive array of output options, including a 25 amp 12v outlet, which is the first of its kind.

The AC200 garnered a huge amount of interest in Indiegogo and earned 6.8 million USD in crowdfunding. After it was released the AC200 changed the portable power landscape forever.

Its spiritual successor, the AC200P soon followed and offered several improvements, such as upgraded LiFePO4 chemistry and battery cycle life, and enjoyed similar success. It became a hit product for people who yearned to break free from the grid, campers, RV travelers and weekend warriors. The all in one energy solution provided energy for long- and short-term power outages and emergencies to those who needed it.

Fast forward to today, and BLUETTI has done the impossible again. The company has launched the EP500, another industry-leading innovation and superbly engineered power station.

For starters, the EP500 hosts a LiFePO4 battery pack that provides superior 5100 watt hour and lasts 6,000-plus charge cycles. Inside is a 2000w AC inverter for output and a 4800w surge capacity. Its blueprint is the same as the AC200P’s, which means it’s proven to be reliable and designed with expert engineering.

Despite its massive specs the EP500 is sleek and sports a minimalist profile. Underneath are four transport wheels which makes the unit ultra-portable. It perfectly captures the essence of ‘no installation required’ in every sense of the word.

Operating the EP500 is simple- just press the power button, activate the DC or AC switches and finally, turn on the plugged appliance. The EP500 is the best solution for those who don’t like to wait months or years for their large capacity solar battery system to be installed.

2,000 continuous watt power may not be enough to power all appliances, but it can serve as a reliable backup and emergency power storage for homes of all sizes. BLUETTI can customize the EP500 to produce twice as much AC output. Sensing the need for higher power loads, the company has also released a ‘Fusion Panel’ terminal board to connect two EP500 units in series for a massive 4000 watt power output.

Furthermore, BLUETTI’s terminal board offers owners the ability to choose 220v or 240v output for appliances that require 220 volts. This means homeowners will be able to operate just about any appliance, from electric heaters to clothes dryers and even air conditioners. Even when there’s no electricity EP500 owners can live in relative comfort during cold winters or hot days.

BLUETTI has released a companion app for its EP500, which gives owners the ability to control the energy storage remotely. The B-Lynk connection even lets them see the solar battery’s status and change settings on the fly and even when they’re not at home.

The EP500 hosts the highest capacity battery pack in BLUETTI’s products. Premium solar charging capability is carried out by the industry-leading MPPT input for up to an impressive 1200 watt input rating. In direct sunlight with no obstructions, the solar battery can be maxed out in just 5 hours.

In the event that there’s no sunlight available, the EP500 can still be charged for later use via the 600w input using a standard AC outlet. The folks at BLUETTI have included an AC power cable with every purchase of the EP500 so owners won’t have to buy a separate power brick to charge up the unit.

The EP500 can also accommodate fast charging with 1800 watts of simultaneous power. To do this, both input ports may be used at the same time. In this regard, charging time to full is significantly cut down from 5 hours to just 3 hours.

Those interested may be concerned about two things- the after sales services provided by BLUETTI and the lifespan of the EP500.

BLUETTI has answers for both questions. Official information reveals that the EP500 large capacity solar power storage has LiFePO4 battery cells that are rated long-lasting. Furthermore, the technology is exclusive only to the company and customized for use with the EP500. The unit’s management system, with the battery pack can last more than six thousand charge cycles.

Considering how the average household consumes about 3 kilowatts of electricity each day, BLUETTI’s EP500 can theoretically achieve 40 years of service life, all without having to rely on the grid.

In addition, the company will provide lifetime technical support and a 5-year warranty for every purchase of the BLUETTI EP500 Solar Battery. Based on customers who have bought BLUETTI products, support is excellent as is aftersales service.

The BLUETTI EP500 is poised to become a game-changer when it’s finally made available to the public. The 5100 watt hour solar battery, coupled with an array of input and output options will certainly appeal to those who want a giant, solar-based energy storage solution for their homes. Absolute portability and fast-charging wall outlet capability ensures owners will always have power when they need it the most.

Pre-orders for the BLUETTI EP500 will start on Kickstarter at 6 in the morning, PDT March 16 2021. For early birds and adopters, the price of obtaining the unit only $2,799. Don’t let an opportunity like this pass by- the EP500 is a glimpse of the future of solar power stations.

To subscribe or learn more about the BLUETTI EP500 you can click on the link below:

https://www.bluetti.com/pages/ep500-p