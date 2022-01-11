BOE tasked with manufacturing OLEDs for future iPads

The Elec recently reported that Apple supplier company BOE will be handling future iPad OLED screens for computers and tablets.

BOE will likely be the main display manufacturer, and has converted one of its China-based factories to cater to the demand. BOE is the same supplier of the iPhone 13 screens when it was launched last year.

The supplier has repurposed a factory to be able to produce OLED displays, with some being as big as 15 inches. However, there’s no indication or details that it will be used for a future iPad device. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg analyst said that Apple once considered having bigger iPad screens but it might be years before this idea comes to fruition.

BOE is setting up to be able to produce OLED screens that are made up of two RGB emission layers for brighter displays. For now, the technology is complex and it remains to be seen if BOE can complete the order.