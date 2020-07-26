Boltune’s wireless earbuds get a massive discount

Wireless Earbuds

Thinking of getting a true wireless earbuds but on a budget? The Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earbuds from Boltune is for you. It only costs a fraction of what you’d pay for an AirPods but has most of its functions.

The Boltune Bluetooth in ear headphones is now just $38.99, down $21 from its usual price of $59.99 on Amazon. What’s more, you get an extra 10% off by using the on-page coupon! 

Wireless Earbuds, [Upgraded] Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 Built-in Mic CVC 8.0 Bluetooth Earbuds, Stereo Sound Deep Bass, IPX8 Waterproof Touch Control in-Ear Headphones Single/Twin Mode for iPhone/Android

Bluetooth 5.0 technology means a quick and seamless connection every time you turn it on. Signal transmission delay is reduced and you can even connect up to 50 feet away. Users get high fidelity premium stereo, thanks to dynamic drivers and graphene diaphragms. This equals powerful bass and crisp sounds you’d surely enjoy as you work, exercise or commute.

And if that’s not enough, you get IPX8 waterproofing, all-day listening and a special ergonomic design within a compact and lightweight shell. A single charge lasts up to 30 hours with the charging case, and you can squeeze in 2 hours of playback with just a 20 minute charge. Buy it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
