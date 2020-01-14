Boomerang effects for Instagram launched

Boomerang is a feature within Instagram that allows users to create short, looping videos. Today, Boomerang expands to three options, namely Duo, Echo and SloMo, giving users more ways to express themselves on the social media network.

Boomerang was added in 2015 and hasn’t received an update since. A spokesperson mentioned that it was the most popular medium for recording Stories, and as such they decided to add something new to it.

SloMo, Echo and Duo will become available once you get to the Instagram Stories camera. After the recording, you can tap the infinity icon on your iPhone to show the new options. SloMo turns the video playback into half-speed, while Duo presents a back-and-forth glitching effect. Echo makes the video seem like you’re ‘drunk’. Length of Boomerangs may also be adjusted with the update.

Competitors TikTok and Snapchat offer similar effects. Make sure to update to the latest Instagram version on the App Store to see the new features.