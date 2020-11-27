Boost your iPad Pro productivity with a 34% discount on the Logitech Slim Folio

Love your 11 inch iPad Pro but don’t like the virtual keyboard for long-form writing, chatting with friends or sending lengthy emails?

You’re not alone. For this reason tablet folios were made, to which the Logitech Slim Folio Pro is a fine example. Today, it’s down to just $75.98 from its original price of $115.51 on Amazon. That translates to $39.53 in savings on an accessory that’s sure to boost your overall productivity.

The slim folio is made specifically for the 11 inch iPad Pro and provides a perfect fit. The keyboard is easily the product’s best asset- it’s well-spaced, large and has enough travel to be comfortable even during long sessions. There’s even shortcut keys that can cut down time spent having to tap or click menus.

The keyboard is also backlit so you can use it without problems in dark or low light conditions. When not in use you can protect your precious iPad Pro from scratches, bumps and spills.

Take home the discounted Logitech Slim Folio PRO today!