Boot Camp gets update for WiFi bug fixes and improvements

A new version of Boot Camp is now available, featuring several improvements as well as bug fixes for Bluetooth and WiFi drivers.

Boot Camp is a kind of software that allows Windows to run on Macs with Intel chips. Version 6.1.16 and release notes say that the Bluetooth driver issue that occurs when waking from Hibernation or Sleep has been fixed. WPA3 support has been improved as well, and should stabilize WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Before v6.1.16, the last patch allowed Studio Display users to run a Windows system on their Intel-based Mac computers. Boot Camp users can head to the Start menu within the Windows platform, then open the Software Update app to access and download the newest patch.

It’s worth noting that Boot Camp is only available for Intel chips and not Silicon Macs. These machines won’t be able to run Windows unless virtualization software is used.