Bordeaux Apple Store set to undergo interior renovation

Bordeaux Apple Store in France may be getting a makeover just in time for its 10th year anniversary.

The Apple Store in Bordeaux originally opened to the public on May 14, 2011. A new report says that the store will have planned changes over the course of a few months and could be completed in time for the retail store’s anniversary.

In line with the report the Bordeaux Apple Store may be opening for a longer time than the others to allow for refurbishment work. In theory, building work is done after-hours with opening hours being reduced to half-days in order to compensate for the schedule. Customers who frequent the store can still avail of the store’s services although the window will be shorter than usual.

It’s estimated that the total time needed for the refresh can take up to 4 months total. Bordeaux Apple Store is one of the major outlets in the country and offers all products and services to its customers.