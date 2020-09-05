Bose SoundSport Earbuds at 25% Off

Bose is a household name when it comes to audio products, and its SoundSport Free True Earbuds is no exception.

Today, you just might be tempted to try out the SoundSport Wireless Earbuds as it’s discounted at only $149, down $50 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

What makes the SoundSport different from hundreds of other wireless earbuds out there? Aside from the quality audio drivers, it has dual mic arrays to allow for calls on the right earbud only. Audio-video sync has been improved on Bluetooth, which means you won’t have to listen to audio lag on videos.

The earbuds themselves are water- and sweat-resistant on up to IPX4 and come with different Sport and Stay hear tips. Lastly, you won’t have to worry about losing the earbuds as there’s a ‘Find My Buds’ feature built right into the app.

The Bright Orange, Blue and Black earbuds are all on sale. Consider buying it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
