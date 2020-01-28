Bose SoundSport wireless headphones drop to $99

Only have a hundred bucks and in need of quality headphones? No problem! Today, you can get the Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for just $99 on Amazon.

Bose SoundSport wireless headphones

Normally $120, the SoundSport headphones are $30 less on the Black, Aqua and Citron color options. Bose has amazing audio technology, and it’s in full display on the SoundSport. Bose Active EQ technology auto-balances the volume so no song will be too loud nor too soft. The Bose Connect app allows you to personalize settings and connect quickly on all your devices.

You can get your wireless headphones to connect via Bluetooth or NFC via voice prompts, while Stay Hear engineering keeps the hardware comfortably snug and locked in place. The SoundSport is weather and sweat-resistant so you can work up a storm and not damage them in any way. A single full charge lasts up to six hours.

Get the Bose SoundSport wireless headphones while prices stay at a tempting $99. The offer expires soon!