Boston gets Apple Maps Detailed City Experience

Boston is the latest city to receive the Apple Maps Detailed City Experience.

Apple is slowly expanding to new cities in an effort to provide highly detailed maps. Detailed City Experience seeks to render navigation to 3D and put in landmarks, street details, and more. Boston, Massachusetts is now integrated into the revamped Apple Maps experience, with specific data such as tree placement, building design, and pedestrian walkways, among others.

Apple brought its redesigned Maps experience to Boston (where I’m from!) today, and the level of detail is insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zklXftXi4G — Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) March 16, 2023

Boston now joins Detailed City Experience areas Washington, Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Philadelphia, New York, Montreal, Miami, Melbourne, Miami, Melbourne, Los Angeles, London, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Atlanta. The full list of detailed map availability can be viewed at Apple’s official website, although Boston has not been added to the list yet.

To see the changes in Apple Maps, an app update is required. Those interested can update through the App Store or by downloading the app.