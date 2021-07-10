Boston Police Used AirTags to Retrieve Stolen Bicycle

Boston resident Gene Gorter had his bike stolen outside his home. Luckily, he had an AirTag stowed inside the bike bag which led to a timely retrieval by the Boston police.

Gorter made contact with the Boston police on July 5 to report the theft. He also showed the officers that he had an AirTag on it and its location.

The police then found the bike, bag and AirTag using an iPhone. It was discovered near a trashcan and everything was intact. They surmised that the perpetrator didn’t find anything of value and thus left the bag and the bike.

Apple AirTags were announced during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event this year and comes in the form of a small and circular tracker. Apple recommends users put them on commonly misplaced items such as backpacks, keys, luggage and others. It’s available to buy at Apple.com or at an Apple Store and costs $29.