Bowdoin College students to get iPad Mini and MacBook Pro

Bowdoin College’s program, titled Digital Excellence Commitment will be handing out free iPad minis and MacBook Pros to students.

The Maine college spent $1.7 million in response to COVID-19 in 2020 and gave away iPads and accessories to students. The institution mentioned that it will continue to do so this year.

Under the Digital Excellence Commitment, all first year students will be given a 13 inch Macbook Pro, along with an Apple Pencil and iPad mini. In addition, they will get software that will be used in this year’s courses. All of these will be covered by the college.

Returning students will make use of their Apple Pencil and iPad Pro, and will receive a 13 inch MacBook Pro. After graduation, the students can pay $1 and keep the equipment and get AppleCare+ coverage for 4 years.

Clayton Rose, Bowdoin College president said that the program levels the playing field so every student will have equal opportunities and benefit from technology.