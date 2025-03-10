Brazil demands App Store third-party marketplaces

Brazil has mandated that Apple open iOS to third-party marketplaces in the country within three months.

The Brazilian federal court said that Apple must allow third-party marketplaces in 90 days or face a fine of approximately $40,000 daily. Judge Pablo Zuniga mentioned that Apple ‘has complied with similar obligations’ in the EU, and there hasn’t been any ‘irrepairable damage or significant impact’ to the Cupertino-based company’s business model since then. The EU forced Apple with its Digital Markets Act, and the company complied by allowing sideloading to iPad and iPhone users.

Furthermore, Zuniga said that the limitations on developers impeded competition. A spokesperson from Apple said that they believe in ‘competitive and vibrant markets’ and that the company faces competition within all jurisdictions and segments. The complaint was originally filed in 2022 by CADE, or Conselho Administrativo de Defesa. Apple intends to counter the ruling to prevent sideloads from happening.