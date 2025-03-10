News

Brazil demands App Store third-party marketplaces

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Brazil has mandated that Apple open iOS to third-party marketplaces in the country within three months.

Advertisements

The Brazilian federal court said that Apple must allow third-party marketplaces in 90 days or face a fine of approximately $40,000 daily. Judge Pablo Zuniga mentioned that Apple ‘has complied with similar obligations’ in the EU, and there hasn’t been any ‘irrepairable damage or significant impact’ to the Cupertino-based company’s business model since then. The EU forced Apple with its Digital Markets Act, and the company complied by allowing sideloading to iPad and iPhone users.

App Store

Furthermore, Zuniga said that the limitations on developers impeded competition. A spokesperson from Apple said that they believe in ‘competitive and vibrant markets’ and that the company faces competition within all jurisdictions and segments. The complaint was originally filed in 2022 by CADE, or Conselho Administrativo de Defesa. Apple intends to counter the ruling to prevent sideloads from happening.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
The Apple Studio
The Apple Studio Display Standard Glass is $220 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches two daily cash bonus promotions for new users
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wins Ackerman Tetris Movie Lawsuit
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The 2nd Generation Apple Watch SE is $80 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
AI-Produced App Store review summaries to appear on App Store for iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone might have a $2000 price tag
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads lack Apple’s in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
M2 and M3 variants of MacBook Air discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
MacBook Air now comes with M4 Chip and new color, Sky Blue 
1 Min Read
Mac
Pre-orders for Mac Studio featuring M3 Ultra and M4 Max ongoing
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?