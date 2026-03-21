Brian Lynch Leaves Apple

The senior director for the home hardware engineering team at Apple, Brian Lynch, has left the company to join Oura, where he has taken a role as vice president for hardware engineering. Oura has managed to grab some former employees from Apple over the past few years.

The Home Hub is planned for release later this year, in September, alongside other devices such as automation sensors, an advanced tabletop robot, and home security. Apple also has schemes for wearable AI devices such as pendants and pins, AirPods with cameras, and smart glasses to keep up with the AI trend and potentially rival Meta with their smart glasses.

Brian Lynch has worked with Apple for over 20 years, monitoring smart home device development. He worked under Matt Costelo, who monitored the Beats and audio engineering devices and was included in the Apple car-development team, now shuttered.