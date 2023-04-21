Bring a Portable iPhone Tripod on Travels at 50% Off

Selfie lovers and tourists will want to bring a tripod with them for blur-free photos and videos. If you want a high-quality iPhone tripod you can depend on, then you should try the Joby PodZilla Medium High Kit with GripTight 360 Phone Mount. Today, it’s down to just $18.07 from its original price of $40 on Amazon. Remember to tick the on-page coupon to see the new price.

The PodZilla Kit is compact and colorful, perfect for those who want clear and crisp photos on the go. The flexible structure can wrap around bars or stand on its own depending on the angle of your shot, and a push-lock mechanism gives you vertical options for a more varied storytelling. It can hold iPhones in either vertical or horizontal mode as well.

With a half-off price of only $18.07, there’s no better time to get the Joby Podzilla Flexible Tripod for your iPhone. Buy it today!