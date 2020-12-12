Bring home the AirPods with wired charging case for only $109.99

If you’re still looking for a good pair of earphones at a good price then this is the deal you need. Today, the Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case is down to just $109.99, down $49 from its original price of $159 on Amazon.

When it comes to Apple products you’re guaranteed utmost quality. The minimalist design gives way to amazing audio sounds created by the new Apple H1 headphone chip. Connectivity and calls are guaranteed to be solid, as is setting up use for the first time. Once you take the AirPods out the case it will automatically turn on and connect to your iPhone or iPad.

The AirPods listens to you and activates Siri just by saying ‘Hey Siri’. You can double tap the device to skip forward or play when you’re on Apple Music. A single full charge of both AirPods and the charging case lasts up to 24 hours.

Buy the discounted Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case today!