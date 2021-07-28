Bring out the best in your iPhone with the MagSafe Folio Wallet, now 20% off

Your newest iPhone 12 can be a multifunctional device and hold a few more cards and bills without compromising protection and MagSafe technology.

Today, you can get the OtterBox Style Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 at just $40.16 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Slip the folio on and you won’t have to worry about leaving your wallet at home. It has three slots for cards, ID and the occasional paper bill tucked inside.

The folio style accessory protects your smartphone from everything but the harshest drops and submerges, thanks to its 360-degree shielding. Strategic cutouts allow you to use your iPhone without things getting in the way.

MagSafe technology lets you charge your iPhone 12 wirelessly, and the shielding protects your cards from being stolen or lifted electronically. A latch clicks the lid shut so you won’t accidentally spill out your cards or screen. At 20% off, you should invest in the MagSafe Folio Wallet today!