Bring your files everywhere with the SanDisk 1TB portable SSD, now only $150

Weekend warriors, digital nomads and businessmen will have something to rejoice about- today, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is down to just $149.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon. That’s a generous $100 off on a portable drive that’s sure to last a long time.

The portable SSD gives you NVMe technology with reads and writes up to 1,050 and 1,000 mb/s, respectively for blazing fast transfers, which means you won’t have to wait as much especially when moving large files.

SanDisk’s offering is extra tough and can withstand a drop impact on up to 2 meters. What’s more, it’s dust-resistant and IPS5 water resistant so you can take it anywhere you want. It can take a beating and still work like it’s brand new.

The carabiner loop ensures your files won’t get misplaced or lost even on long journeys. At $100 off, it’s one of the best deals on an SSD to date!